How International players have performed for Arizona under Tommy Lloyd

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has been an elite evaluator and recruiter of international prospects since he was an assistant at Gonzaga. The official Arizona X account announced the signing of 6-11 Dutch forward Endurance Aiyamenkhue on Friday.

Aiyamenkhue is the first international signee for Arizona in the 2026 class. Twelve players have enrolled with Arizona since Lloyd was hired as head coach in April 2022. The 12 players do not count players who were already on the roster when Lloyd was hired or foreign transfers.

Arizona signed Serbian small forward Filip Borovicanin and Estonian center Henri Veesaar in the 2022 class. Borovicanin averaged 3.9 minutes and 1.9 points in 34 games over two seasons with Arizona before transferring to New Mexico for the 2024-25 season. Borovicanin played with Xavier in 2025-26.

In two seasons playing for Arizona, Veesaar averaged 6.3 PPG on 59.6 percent from the field and 31.7 percent on three-point attempts with a 63.3 eFG percentage and 3.5 RPG. Veesaar sat out the 2023-24 season with a dislocated elbow. After transferring to North Carolina, Veesaar had a breakout 2025-26 season.

Nobody does international recruits quite like Arizona. Amongst all teams with at least five international players across the last three seasons, the Wildcats dominate in average RAPM.



That and much more in today's international recruits deep dive. https://t.co/HO73x6wqVv pic.twitter.com/d38GWJMwQs — Matthew Winick (@matthewwinick) May 6, 2026

First full class under Tommy Lloyd

Lithuanians, power forward Paulius Murauskas and center Motiejus Krivas and point guards Sven Djopmo from France and Conrad Martinez from Spain signed with Arizona in the 2023 class. Krivas is the only one of those four who has had a major impact for Arizona.

In three seasons with Arizona, Krivas has averaged 8.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 1.2 blocks. Krivas was a valuable reserve off the bench in 2023-24, was shut down for the 2024-25 season after eight games with an injury and started all 39 games in 2025-26. Krivas will be a foundational player for Arizona in 2026-27.

Mauraskas left Arizona after one season for St. Mary's. The West Coast Conference named Mauraskas the 2025 Newcomer of the Year and first team All-Conference in each of the past two seasons. Arizona will face Mauraskas twice in 2026-27 after he followed his head coach, Randy Bennett, to Arizona State.

Martinez spent two seasons with Arizona before transferring to High Point in 2025 and averaging 8.8 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 3.3 APG and 1.4 steals in 2025-26. High Point upset Wisconsin in the first round of the 2025-26 NCAA Tournament. Arkansas beat High Point in the second round before losing to Arizona in the West Regional Semifinal.

Djompo has played in 35 minutes in 21 games with 12 points in the past two seasons for Arizona. After two seasons of playing extremely limited minutes for Arizona, Djompo entered the Transfer Portal following the 2026 season.

Center Emmanuel Stephen, originally from Nigeria, was the only international player to sign with Arizona in the 2024 class. Stephen spent the 2024-25 season with Arizona, playing in eight games. With UNLV in 2025-26, Stephen played in 24 games with 13 starts.

The 2025 Arizona class had international players, Dwayne Aristode from the Netherlands, Sidi Gueye from Senegal via Spain, Ivan Kharchenkov from Germany and Mabil Mawut from Spain. Aristode was part of the 2026 Arizona rotation and Kharchenkov was one of four Arizona players to start all 39 games in 2025-26.

Aristode averaged 3.8 PPG on 49.8 percent from the field, 46.2 percent on three-point attempts with a 64.6 eFG percentage and 1.7 RPG in 2025-26. Kharchenkov averaged 10.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG an 2.3 APG and 1.3 SPG in 2025-26. Gueye averaged 1.3 PPG, shooting 72.2 percent from the field in 26 games.

Aristode transferred to Oregon and Gueye to Santa Clara following the 2025-26 season. Kharchenkov and Mawut will be back for Arizona in 2026-27. Kharchenkov and Krivas should have bigger roles for Arizona in 2026-27 as the only two starters expected to return.