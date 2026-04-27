Ivan Kharchenkov absence from NBA Early Entry list means return to Arizona

Rising sophomore forward Ivan Kharchenkov did not appear on the official NBA early entry draft list on Monday, indicating his return to Arizona for next season. The deadline for players to enter the Transfer Portal was April 21. The deadlines in the last week have helped to solidify rosters.

Kharchenkov and center Motiejus Krivas returning help set the foundation for Arizona on its 2026-27 roster. Khachenkov and Krivas are the only players returning from the 2026-27 Arizona rotation. Arizona will rely on freshmen and transfers to rebuild its 2026-27 rotation.

Kharchenkov (10.4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals) and Krivas (10.4 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 1.1 APG and 1.9 blocks) project to have bigger roles for Arizona in 2026-27, particularly offensively. Arizona needs Kharchenkov and Krivas to become leaders as the sole returning rotation players.

Kharchenkov could be preseason All-Big XII in 2026-27. With freshman forwards Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat out in late February, Kharchenkov showed he is capable of playing a bigger role, averaging 13.3 PPG and 7.3 RPG and 3.7 APG in their absence.

Neither Motiejus Krivas nor Ivan Kharchenkov appeared on the NBA's official early draft entry list that was released this afternoon, so they won't also test the draft as Jaden Bradley did last spring. — Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) April 27, 2026

Taking on a bigger role

Kharchenkov can elevate his numbers even more from the production he showed in February. In the West Regional semifinal and final, Kharchenkov averaged 16.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.5 APG and 1.0 SPG in convincing Arizona wins over Arkansas and Purdue to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

71 early entrants for 2026, down from 106 last year https://t.co/yUMCHRLLx9 — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) April 27, 2026

Arizona freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat appeared on the official NBA Draft early entry list after they announced their intentions on Friday. The passing of the Transfer Portal and NBA Early Entry deadlines provides Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff with some clarification on the 2026-27 roster.

Lloyd and his staff will now likely look to add a power forward to replace Peat and bring in players for frontcourt depth. Kharchenkov did not join Arizona until June 2025. Patience will likely be required to wait for Arizona to fill out its 2026-27 roster.