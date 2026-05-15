Jaden Bradley struggles shooting in second 2026 NBA Combine scrimmage

After a good all-around game in his first 2026 NBA Combine scrimmage on Wednesday, Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley struggled from the field in his second game on Thursday in Chicago. Bradley missed the majority of his shots on Thursday after an efficient performance on Wednesday.

Jonathan Givony of Draft Express posted the box score as Bradley's Team Carpenter lost 100 to 76 to Team Rivers in their scrimmage on Thursday. Bradley made three of nine shots from the field and three of five free throw attempts with two rebounds and three assists.

Bradley started in the Team Carpenter backcourt with Houston guard Emanuel Sharp. Playing 23:52, Bradley committed two fouls and three turnovers with a minus-19 as Team Rivers dominated the game. Team Rivers shot 48.4 percent from the field and made 14 out of 34 three-point attempts.

Team Carpenter 33.3 percent of its shots from the field and nine out of 38 three-point attempts. Jeremy Fears, from Michigan State, was the starting point guard for Team Rivers. Fears scored nine points on three out of nine from the field, with three rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and seven turnovers while finishing plus 15.

Boxscore from Game 3 of the NBA draft combine.



Louisville's Ryan Conwell got hot hitting 5/8 3P for 21 points.



Arkansas' Trevon Brazile had 16+9 going 2/6 from 3.



St. John's Dillon Mitchell had another strong outing playing outstanding defense while adding 13 points, 6… pic.twitter.com/2TflI8aSJ5 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 14, 2026

2026 NBA Combine continues

The 2026 NBA Combine will continue through May 17. Prospects will have an opportunity to work out for individual teams as the 2026 NBA Combine winds down over the final three days. Bradley was the only Arizona NBA Draft prospect to participate in the scrimmages.

Forwards Tobe Awaka and Koa Peat and guard Brayden Burries also represented Arizona at the 2026 NBA Combine, but chose not to participate in the scrimmages. Participating in the scrimmages provided Bradley with the opportunity to showcase his ability to run a team.

Bradley is projected as a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The efficient performance by Bradley at the NBA Combine on Wednesday could help his draft status. The subpar shooting performance on Wednesday is not likely to hinder Bradley a month out from the 2026 NBA Draft.