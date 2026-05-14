Jaden Bradley was a stat sheet stuffer in his first 2026 NBA Combine scrimmage

Draft Express Founder Jonathan Givony said, "Jaden Bradley ran the show, scored, and played outstanding defense" in his first game at the NBA Combine on Wednesday. Bradley scored 10 points on three out of five from the field and had five rebounds and seven assists in the box score posted by Givony.

Bradley's Team Carpenter beat Team Adams 95-84. Team Carpenter used two separate five-man lineups. Indiana Pacers assistant coach Johnny Carpenter is the head coach for Team Carpenter at the 2026 NBA Combine in Chicago.

Bradley played with guard Peter Suder from Miami (Ohio), forwards Matthew Abel from North Carolina State and Izaiyah Nelson from South Florida and Florida center Rueben Chinyelu. The other five-man Team Carpenter Lineup was led by Houston guard Emanuel Sharp.

Sharp led Team Carpenter with 17 points. Bradley led Team Carpenter with seven assists and tied for the lead with Chinyelu and Texas forward Dailyn Swain with the seven rebounds. The performance by Bradley showcased why he was the Big XII Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player of the Conference Tournament.

Game 1 of the NBA Draft Combine scrimmages in the books.



A lot of future longtime NBA players, a lot of strong outings.



Baba Miller dropped impressive flashes of unique talent and versatility beyond his 20 points.



Jaden Bradley ran the show, scored, and played outstanding… pic.twitter.com/EST5It51w8 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 13, 2026

Who Bradley played against

Bradley started against five players from Team Adams that Arizona played during the 2025-26 season. Baba Miller of Cincinnati and Billy Richmond III of Arkansas were the starting forwards, Tarris Reed III of Connecticut was the center, Milos Uzan of Houston and Braden Smith of Purdue were the guards for Team Adams.

Reed did not play when Arizona won 71-67 at Connecticut in November. As he did in the NCAA Tournament, Bradley outplayed Smith. The NCAA's all-time assist leader scored eight points on two out of seven from the field, one of five on three-point attempts, with three rebounds and three assists.

I once viewed Jaden Bradley as more of a slashing, tunnel-vision scoring guard, but his floor game and overall point guard play have really improved.



That was evident this past season at Arizona and again today in 5-on-5 at the NBA Draft Combine.



He’s strengthening his case as… pic.twitter.com/unLexfmPnV — Matt Babcock (@MattBabcock11) May 13, 2026

Bradley led Arizona to two wins over Houston and Uzan during the 2025-26 regular season. Uzan scored four points on two out of six from the field, missed both of his three-point attempts and had two rebounds, three assists and two steals for Team Adams. Longtime NBA assistant Ron Adams led Team Adams.

The scrimmages will continue on Thursday, providing Bradley with another opportunity to improve his 2026 NBA Draft prospects. Jeremy Woo of ESPN projected Bradley to be the 51st overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards in his two-round NBA Mock Draft earlier this week.

Bradley is firmly projected as a second-round pick. The two-year Arizona starting point guard will have to move up 21 spots from the projection by Woo to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. A continued strong showing at the NBA Combine and good individual workouts with NBA teams will help Bradley.