Kansas transfer power forward Bryson Tiller cancels Arizona visit

Arizona appears to have missed out on another major transfer with Aaron Torres of Fox News reporting that Kansas transfer power forward Bryson Tiller cancelled his visit with the Wildcats. Tiller was scheduled to visit Arizona on Wednesday.

Arizona had the second-best chance for a commitment from Tiller at 40.6 percent on Tuesday night, per On3/Rivals. Missouri was first with a 46.4 percent chance for a Tiller commitment on Tuesday night. The Tigers now have a 72.3 percent chance for a Tiller commitment on Wednesday morning per On3/Rivals.

Arizona faces uncertainty at PF. Freshman 2025-26 starting PF Koa Peat is expected to enter the 2026 NBA Draft. Peat has not formally made a declaration on his plans for the 2026 NBA Draft or if he will return to Arizona for the 2026-27 season.

Tiller previously visited Miami and Missouri after deciding to leave Kansas and enter the 2026 Transfer Portal. Arizona, Miami, Michigan and Missouri were initially named as the top schools being considered by Tiller. Miami defeated Missouri in the 2026 NCAA Tournament second round and Arizona lost to Michigan in the National Semifinal.

Significant late night portal news: Source tells me Kansas forward Bryson Tiller has cancelled his visit to Arizona.



Was expected to be in Tucson tomorrow.



Has already visited Missouri and Miami.



No other visits are expected at this time. pic.twitter.com/ssdMvLKlwy — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 15, 2026

Where Arizona goes next at PF

Arizona has to pivot again after losing a top transfer target. Duke forward Nikolas Khamenia is a transfer to watch for the Wildcats. Khamenia strongly considered Arizona as a high school prospect. Khamenia is listed as a small forward by the major recruiting sites, but Arizona could adapt its lineup.

Ivan Kharchenkov received significant minutes at PF when Dwayne Aristode (who has since entered the Transfer Portal) and Peat were out in February. Arizona needs to add depth at forward. particularly in the post to it 2026-27 roster. Freshman forward Sidi Gueye also entered the Transfer Portal.

The top three transfer forwards are still available per the 247Sports rankings. Arizona could be waiting for a decision from Peat. The deadline for early entries into the 2026 NBA Draft is April 24 at 11:59 PM Eastern Daylight Time. A decision from Peat will significantly clarify Arizona's decision at PF.