National College Basketball expert projects how Caleb Holt fits for Arizona

The Arizona offensive system should fit 2026 signee Caleb Holt, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN. Borzello summarized Holt signing with Arizona in his post, "How every five-star men's college basketball recruit fits with their new programs."

Holt is the fourth-ranked player and second small forward in the 2026 class in the ESPN rankings. Other recruiting sites list Holt as a shooting guard. Holt will start at SG for Arizona with 2025-26 starter Brayden Burries projected as a 2026 NBA Draft lottery pick.

Expect Holt to also step into Burries' role as the leading scorer for Arizona. At 6'5'' and 200 pounds, Holt has exceptional size. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd could play Holt at SF if he chooses to utilize a smaller lineup.

The current 2026-27 Arizona roster does not have a projected starting power forward. Four-star 2026 signee Cameron Holmes is projected starting forward with returning starter Ivan Kharchenkov. The entire lineup will affect the expectations for Holt entering 2026-27.

"An Arizona offensive system that prioritizes scoring in the paint and getting to the free-throw line should suit Holt, who can play on or off the ball and loves getting downhill in transition. He's a capable 3-point shooter and has shown improvement in that area over the last year. It's easy to draw similarities between Holt...Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. While Holt is the most naturally gifted of the trio, all three are high-level two-way players that can play either on or off the ball and have the propensity to make winning plays late in games." Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Looking ahead

Arizona should transition seamlessly in the backcourt with Holt and incoming transfers Derek Dixon and J.J. Mandaquit. The Wildcats should continue to play the same way they did in 2025-26 when finishing the season with a 36-3 record, the Big XII regular season and tournament titles and a Final Four berth.

Holt previously played for Lloyd on the United States Under-19 team that won the 2025 FIBA World Cup. Holt and Mandaquit were both on the 2025 Team USA U19 roster. In seven games, Holt averaged 10.0 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals playing 16.5 minutes.

Holt was exceptional against the top players with 11 points on four out of seven from the field, one of two out of four on three-point attempts and one out of two from the free throw line with five rebounds and four assists while being named the Co-Most Valuable Player in the McDonald's All-American Game.

Holt scored 24 points on nine out of 18 from the field, four of nine on three-point attempts, with eight rebounds, two assists and seven steals while earning the MVP at the Nike Hoops Summit. The performances by Holt at the McDonald's All-American Game and Nike Hoops Summit made a statement.

The 2026 high school class is not considered as deep as 2025. Holt should be one of the best freshmen nationally in 2026-27. Holt is almost assuredly a one-and-done for Arizona and projected 2027 NBA Draft lottery pick.