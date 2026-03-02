NCAA names Iowa State at Arizona as a Top 10 game this week

Andy Katz of NCAA.com ranked Iowa State at Arizona on Monday night as the third-best game this week. Arizona can clinch the outright Big XII regular season title with a win over Iowa State. With its win over Kansas on Saturday, Arizona clinched a share of the regular-season Big XII title.

Iowa State at Arizona is ranked among the top games this week with college basketball blue bloods. North Carolina at Duke on Saturday is ranked the top game this week, followed by Michigan State at Michigan on Sunday. Duke is number one in both polls this week, Arizona is second and Michigan is third.

The Big 10 dominates the list of Top 10 games this week. In addition to Michigan State at Michigan, Katz has Wisconsin at Purdue sixth, Indiana and Ohio State seventh and Nebraska at UCLA 10th among his top 10 games for the final week of the regular season.

The other games on Katz's list are Duke at North Carolina State, fourth, Florida at Kentucky, fifth, New Mexico at Utah State, eighth and Miami University at Ohio, ninth. Each of the games in the top 10 has a different impact on the outcome of this season.

A eye towards the postseason

Duke has already clinched the number one seed in the ACC Tournament, but can clinch the outright conference title with one win this week. The Blue Devils enter the final week of the regular season 15-1 in the ACC. North Carolina gave Duke its only ACC loss this season, last month.

The remaining games, except for Miami at Ohio, have NCAA Tournament berths or seeding implications. Miami hosts Toledo on Tuesday and concludes the regular season on Saturday at Ohio with the opportunity to finish the regular season with 31 wins and no losses.

After hosting Iowa State on Monday night, Arizona is off until Saturday when it concludes the regular season at Colorado. A win in either game this week clinches the regular-season Big XII title and the top seed in the conference tournament. Arizona has a double-bye in the Big XII Tournament to the quarterfinals on March 12.