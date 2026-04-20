New Arizona linebackers immersing themselves in red line culture

Linebacker was a position of focus for Arizona in the 2026 class and through the Transfer Portal. The new LBs are immersing themselves into Brent Brennan's red line culture has impressed position coach Josh Bringuel during spring practice.

Freshman Dash Fifita and transfers Cooper Blomstrom and Everett Roussaw Jr. were singled out as the LBs who have thrived during spring practice. Arizona also signed Jaden Parker in the 2026 class and Matai Tagoa'i as a transfer from USC.

Arizona returns Taye Brown and Chase Kennedy as starting LBs in 2026. Brown is first among the Arizona 2026 returnees, recording 93 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss while also contributing 1.5 sacks and one interception, pass defended, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Kennedy is second among the Arizona returnees with 42 tackles and 8.0 TFLs, leads the Wildcats coming back in 2026 with 4.0 sacks and 2.0 FFs and had one FR. Brown and Kennedy are among the centerpieces of the 2026 Arizona defense.

"We had a couple new additions...The way the guys welcome those new guys in and have attacked the work because you know from the culture of our program, starting with red line, getting those guys ingratiated into it and having them learn the culture, now defending it...For those guys to attack it in that sense with the physicality and effort....That's where it starts...with and develop. " Arizona LB Coach Josh Bringuel

Projected starters

Roussaw Jr., the projected starter with Brown and Kennedy, has 189 tackles, 16.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, two FFs and FRs during his collegiate career. After two seasons with UAB and one with Memphis, Roussaw Jr. moves up to play in a power conference.

In three seasons as a defensive lineman at Georgetown, Blomstrom had 117 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 11 PDs and three FFs. Blomstrom is making the big jump from a Football Championship Subdivision program to power conference in 2026.

Fifita has impressed throughout the spring with his intelligence and tenacity. Based on reports from Spring Practice, Fifita should outplay his ranking as the 215th-best LB in the 2026 class. Expect Fifita to become part of the 2026 Arizona LB rotation.