Noah Fifita returning to Arizona in 2026 with unfinished business

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita stated, "We have unfinished business, yeah, I'm coming back" in 2026 following the 24-19 loss by the Wildcats on Friday night to SMU in the Holiday Bowl. Fifita set the Arizona single-season touchdown record against SMU.

In a record-setting season, Fifita completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3.228 yards, 29 TDs and six interceptions with career highs of 216 rushing yards and three scores. Fifita set the Arizona career TD passing record and has 73 entering the 2026 season.

Fifita will enter the 2026 season third in Arizona history with 785 completions,1,210 pass attempts and 9,183 passing yards. Nick Foles holds the Arizona records with 933 completions, 1,396 attempts and 10,011 passing yards. Willie Tuitama is second in Arizona history in completions, attempts and passing yards.

Arizona will have to replace Kris Hutson, who led the Wildcats with 60 receptions and 764 receiving yards and was second with four TD receptions. The Wildcats also have to replace Javin Whatley, who was second on Arizona with 41 receptions for 490 yards and five TDs and fourth leading receiver Luke Wysong.

Q: Is Noah Fifita coming back to Arizona next season?



A: 👇 pic.twitter.com/tquc9PTsvw — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) January 3, 2026

Helping Fifita in 2026

Arizona returns promising receivers Chris Hunter, Isaiah Mizell, Gio Richardson and Tre Spivey at WR in 2026. Expect Brent Brenna, offensive coordinator Seth Doege and WRs coach Bobby Wade to be active in the transfer portal to add several WRs to add depth.

Hutson, Whatley and Wysong were one-year transfer additions in 2025 who were a huge reason Arizona improved from 4-8 in 2024 to 9-4 in 2025. Arizona also signed four-star WR RJ Mosley and three-star wideout Caleb Smith in the 2026 Arizona class.

Hunter was third on Arizona with 27 receptions for 372 yards and two TDs in 2025. Richardson had 21 receptions for 299 yards and two TDs and Mizell had 17 for 119 and one score in 2025 as true freshmen. Spivey led Arizona with seven TD receptions on 23 catches for 381 yards in 2025.