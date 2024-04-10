The Ballad of Boz: Arizona Basketball's Kylan Boswell to enter the transfer portal

NEWS: Arizona guard Kylan Boswell is entering the transfer portal, per source.



Boswell is a former 5⭐️ recruit who has spent the first two seasons of his career at Arizona. He started 35 of 36 games this season for Arizona.



He averaged 9.6PPG, 3.6APG and 2.3RPG in 23-24. Shot…