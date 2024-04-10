The Ballad of Boz: Arizona Basketball's Kylan Boswell to enter the transfer portal
A vicious cycle that started with Kerr Kriisa continues.
By Mason Duhon
Arizona Basketball starting point guard Kylan Boswell is entering the transfer portal in an exit reminiscent of the departure of Kerr Kriisa last offseason.
The former five-star prospect and Arizona native's play was largely hit-or-miss in the 2023-24 season, and his development wasn't at the point the coaching staff would have hoped. This opened the door for incoming sophomore Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley to swoop in and snag the starting job. Now, Boswell will be looking for a new home.