Arizona Football's 2025 recruiting class by position
By Mason Duhon
Even with the Big 12 Media Days going on, a new helmet releasing, and all the other bits and bobs that come with joining a new conference, the new-look Arizona Football coaching staff led by head coach Brent Brennan has been finding the time to cook on the recruiting trail for 2025.
Of the 27 players hosted on official visits, 15 of them have committed to play for Arizona. This means that out of Arizona's 19 commitments for next season, four players (QB Luke Haugo, IOL Sione Tohi, DL Mays Pese, and CB Swayde Griffin) didn't even take official visits before committing.
Here's every player Arizona has landed in this recruiting cycle for next season, sorted by position for a better understanding of how it may affect the depth chart.
Note: Star ratings and numbered grades reflect 247 Sports' rankings.
Quarterback (2):
- Robert McDaniel: 3-star QB (88) and Elite 11 finalist from Hughson HS in Hughson, CA; decommitted from Cal on May 24th, committed to Arizona on May 26
- Luke Haugo: 3-star QB (86) from Higley HS in Gilbert, AZ; committed June 4th
Wide receiver (3):
- Terry Shelton: 3-star (89) from Ranchview HS in Carrolton, TX; committed June 18th
- Isaiah Mizell: 3-star (87) from Boone HS in Orlando, FL; committed July 10th
- Gio Richardson: 3-star (86) from Basha HS in Chandler, AZ; committed July 4th
Running back (2):
- Sean "Rambo" Robinson: 3-star (88) from Steele HS in Cibolo, TX; committed June 17th
- Wesley Yarbrough: 3-star (87) from Crosby HS in Crosby, TX; committed June 17th
Tight end (1):
- Kellan Ford: 3-star (89) from Monte Vista HS in Danville, CA; committed April 7th
Interior offensive linemen (3):
- Javian Goo: 3-star (87) from Kapolei HS in Kapolei, HI; committed June 24th
- Losipini Tupou: 3-star (86) from Archbishop Riordan HS in San Francisco, CA; committed June 24th
- Sione Tohi: 3-star (86) from Mater Dei HS in Santa Ana, CA; committed June 23rd
Defensive linemen (2):
- Kaleb Jones: 3-star DL (86) from Mountain Pointe HS in Phoenix, AZ; committed June 24th
- Mays Pese: 3-star DL (85) from Bishop Garcia HS in Santa Barbara, CA; flipped from Cal June 26th
Cornerbacks (4):
- Dajon Hinton: 3-star (87) from Hamilton HS in Chandler, AZ; flipped from ASU on June 23rd
- Swayde Griffin: 3-star (87) from Lago Vista HS in Lago Vista, TX; flipped from Texas Tech on June 23rd
- Joshua Tuchek: 3-star CB (86) from Millikan HS in Long Beach, CA; committed June 17th
- Gianni Edwards: 3-star CB (86) from North Forney HS in Forney, TX; committed June 24th
Safeties (2):
- Allen Gant: 3-star S (88) from Coronado HS in Lubbock, TX; committed June 23rd
- Coleman Patmon: 3-star S (87) from Del Valle HS in Del Valle, TX; committed June 26th