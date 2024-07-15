Arizona Football's five uncommitted Class of 2025 prospects who are 'warm' on the Wildcats
By Mason Duhon
With the commitment of Texas wide receiver Muizz Tounkara to Arizona on Saturday, July 13, Arizona Football's signing class for the 2025 season has grown to 20 players. However, new Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and associate head coach/recruiting guru Alonzo Carter aren't cone cooking yet.
There are five uncommitted recruits in the Class of 2025 that 247 Sports lists as being 'warm' on Arizona:
Peter Langi:
- 3-star (87) IOL from Archbishop Riordan HS in San Francisco, CA
- Warm on: Arizona, ASU, and Washington
- Official visit on Friday, June 21
- No crystal ball predictions
Mana Tuioti:
- 3-star (86) LB from Sheldon HS in Eugene, OR
- Warm on: Arizona
- Official visit on Friday, June 21
- No crystal ball predictions
Manamo'ui Muti:
- 3-star (86) DL/OT from Leilehua HS in Wahiawa, HI
- Warm on: Arizona, Cal, and UCLA
- Official visit on Friday, June 14
- No crystal ball predictions
Harold Duvall:
- 3-star (86) ATH/WR from Clovis East HS in Clovis, CA
- Top 5: Arizona, Washington, Fresno State, Colorado State, Nevada
- No official visit
- Crystal Ball: Fresno State
Nigel Pringle:
- 3-star ATH/CB from North Shore HS in Houston, TX
- Top 6: Arizona, Kansas, Oregon, Houston, Arkansas, UCF
- No official visit
- No crystal ball predictions
Arizona seems to be in position to land Langi and Tuioti. Langi is most likely to be the next commit: both his younger brother, Peter, and one of his teammates from Archbishop Riordan along the offensive line — Losipini Tupou — are already committed to Arizona. Tuioti seems to be leaning towards the Wildcats — Arizona is listed as the only school he's warm on — and would be the first linebacker commit of the class.
The jury is still out on Muti. He played on both sides of the line, filling positions of need for Arizona, and would be the next in a long line of Polynesian and Hawaiian players to suit up for the Wildcats. However, he could also capitalize on the downturn of the football programs at prestigious academic universities and elect to play for either Cal or UCLA.
Duvall and Pringle haven't visited Arizona, but they have taken official visits at other places. Pringle has scoped out Kansas (June 21) and Arkansas (June 14), and Duvall has only checked out Colorado State (June 14). This makes Arizona's chances seem a bit slimmer, but neither plays a position that hasn't already been covered in this class.
The first recruiting class of the Brennan era in Tucson is shaping up as a solid one and it could get even better with some commitments to cover the positions that haven't been addressed yet. Like all things recruiting, though, patience is a virtue during this process.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!