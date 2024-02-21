Arizona Wildcats news: WBB beats UW in 3OT, Baseball starts hot, Softball to No. 23
By Mason Duhon
It's been a wildly eventful week in Wildcat Country. Between men's basketball beating Arizona State to a pulp and rising to No. 4, Tommy Lloyd agreeing to an extension through 2028-29, and the hiring of Desiree Reed-Francois as the next Arizona AD, some other huge news may have slipped through the cracks.
Adia Barnes and the Women's basketball team played with some serious tenacity and outlasted new rival Washington in a triple-overtime thriller to cap off the weekend sweep. Meanwhile, Softball made its debut in the rankings after going 10-1 through 11 games and two Classics hosted. Men's Tennis also rose in the rankings, reaching No. 9 in the ITA Poll after beating No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Texas A&M. Baseball is the final team worth mentioning, as they took a 2-1 series win over No. 23 Northeastern to knock them out of the rankings to kick off the regular season.