Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson selected three picks apart in The Ringer's latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft
By Mason Duhon
The Ringer has released their latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft, and author Kevin O'Connor didn't forget to include the only two remaining Arizona Basketball alumni in the NBA Draft pool.
After Caleb Love and K.J. Lewis officially pulled their names from the pool and announced a return to Arizona for 2024-25, that left wing Pelle Larsson and forward Keshad Johnson as the only Wildcats banking on their professional prospects.
O'Connor projects teams to go heavy on French prospects following the success of Victor Wembanyama, and the Wildcats in the draft will apparently be waiting a while to hear their names called. Let's break down the second-round landing spots O'Connor selected.
He projects Larsson in the second round with the 47th overall pick to the Orlando Magic. Larsson is generally regarded as a developmental prospect with playmaking upside, and O'Connor summarizes him as a prospect with the following:
"Versatile offensive role player who goes hard on defense and has the upside to be even more."- Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer
The four traits he highlights are Larsson's hustle, his ability to threaten on pull-ups or catch-and-shoot opportunities, and his on-ball defense. However, the main area of improvement O'Connor cites is his need to speed up his shooting release and continue developing his shooting while contested.
The Magic are in need of shooters to complement their big men, who include Jonathan Isaac, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr. Larsson would serve as a solid developmental prospect who would do well in situations that draw the defense down low. He shot efficiently from range last season, and increased volume could see higher percentages.
He also highlights Larsson's ability to create plays for others by distributing the ball or cutting to draw coverage away from a ball-handler. He plays an unselfish and tough brand of basketball that coaches look for in their bench rotation, and Larsson seems poised to find a niche at the NBA level.
O'Connor projects Johnson to be selected with the 50th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers — just three picks after the selection of Larsson and joining him with former Wildcats Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell. He summarizes Johnson as a prospect with the following:
"Bulky forward who can fill in gaps on offense while providing upside as a defensive stopper."- Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer
The main trait O'Connor mentions that sets Johnson apart is his interior scoring ability, which was on full display in his sole season at Arizona. He still has to prove that his massive jump in shooting efficiency wasn't a fluke at Arizona. Aside from his "Shades of Jae Crowder" profiling, he also uses Johnson's size profile (6'6", 224 lbs, 6'10.3" wing) to draw Jarace Walker comparisons.
The main thing that got him to Arizona is what's going to get him drafted: his defense. He uses his wingspan well to challenge shooters and he can contain smaller players with his size-quickness combination. He has parlayed his wealth of college experience into intelligence, and he can quickly pivot into help situations as well.
Like Larsson, he'll do best in a backup role at the next level for the Pacers. Putting him on the court with Pascal Siakam or Myles Turner would alleviate some of his interior shot-blocking deficiencies, but his growth as a shooter on the outside and flashiness as an interior scorer helps to make up for those shortcomings.
