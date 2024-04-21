The 5 biggest NFL Draft hits from Arizona Football of the last 15 years
The last 15 years have been surprisingly solid in terms of Arizona football alum performing well in the NFL.
By Mason Duhon
The 2024 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and four former Arizona football players seem like they're locks to get taken.
This isn't something familiar to Wildcat fans, considering that Arizona has long been regarded as a basketball school, and the list of players who were mere camp bodies or stuck around for a few unremarkable years is long.
We've already looked at some of the biggest busts out of Arizona. However, there are still some notable players that have been drafted out of the Old Pueblo. The biggest names from the last 15 years include a Super Bowl MVP and a surefire Hall of Famer, and three others carved out very serviceable multi-year careers under the shield. Let's figure out who they are and how their pro careers turned out after they left Arizona.