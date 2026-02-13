Texas Tech at Arizona : Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona will host Texas Tech on Saturday in the second of four consecutive games against ranked teams. Ninth-ranked Kansas defeated number one Arizona 82-78 on Monday to give the Wildcats their first loss of the 2025-26 season.

Saturday is a huge day for Arizona basketball. The day will begin with ESPN College Gameday live from the newly dubbed McKale Center at ALKEME Arena at 8 AM Mountain Standard Time. Arizona will induct Caleb Love into the Ring of Honor at halftime against Texas Tech.

Texas Tech enters the game at Arizona on a two-game winning streak with victories over Colorado and West Virginia. The Red Raiders are 5-6 against quadrant one teams in the NCAA Net Ratings. Saturday is a quad one game for Arizona and Texas Tech. Arizona is 9-1 in 2025-26 against quad one opponents.

Texas Tech is led by the tandem of J.T. Toppin, averaging 21.5 points per game and 10.9 rebounds and guard Christian Anderson, posting 19.1 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 7.7 assists. Anderson is third nationally in APG. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and Grant McCasland of Texas Tech are close friends.

Texas Tech at Arizona: Game time and television information

Texas Tech at Arizona will tipoff at 4:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. With ESPN College Gameday broadcasting earlier in the day, the top announcing team of Dan Shulman on play-by-play, Jay Bilas as the analyst and Kris Budden on the sideline will call the game for ESPN.

Texas Tech at Arizona FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 9.5-point favorite over Texas Tech by the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Texas Tech is -114. Laying the points with Arizona is -106. Texas Tech is +400 and Arizona is -550 on the money line. The over/under for Texas Tech at Arizona is 157.5.

Arizona versus Texas Tech series history

Arizona has won 26 and lost 29 all-time versus Texas Tech. The Wildcats have won 17 and lost nine against Texas Tech in Tucson. Arizona enters Saturday with nine wins and one loss in the last 10 games against Texas Tech. Saturday is the only 2025-26 regular-season meeting between Arizona and Texas Tech.