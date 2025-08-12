Tommy Lloyd describes what makes Jaden Bradley a leader

Appearing on The Sideline podcast with Andy Katz, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was asked who could provide the Wildcats with 20 or 25 points on a given night with the loss of Caleb Love after the 2025-26 season. Lloyd turned the attention to point guard Jaden Bradley being the leader for Arizona in 2025-26.

The 2025-26 Arizona roster does not have a player who can take over a game like Love frequently did throughout his career. Bradley will lead a balanced roster in 2025-26. Love led Arizona, averaging 17.2 points per game in 2024-25. Bradley was second, averaging 12.1 PPG.

Love is the only player on the 2025-26 Arizona roster who averaged double figures in 2024-25. Bradley is entering his second season as a starter and his third as a part of the Arizona rotation. Bradley is adept at driving but needs to work on his three-point shot after making 32.1 percent in 2024-25.

Bradley spoke about being a leader in July when he met with reporters. Forward Tobe Awaka, Bradley and wing Anthony Dell'Orso are expected to be the leaders for Arizona in 2025-26. Lloyd also discussed the importance of the return of center Motiejus Krivas, who missed most of 2024-25 with an injury.

"Jaden Bradley is going to be our leader...He's been through the battles. He's a really good player. He's a great individual. He's a great teammate...We're going to count on him...JB is a guy who...came in, he went to Alabama, McDonald's All-American...Had to kind of bide his time at Arizona a little bit...He never complained. He continued to work. Any role he was asked to play, he played it to the best of his abilities...He's earned an opportunity to be the leader on a really good team and so I'm thankful that we have him here...he's going to be our leader." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

The departure of Love will change Bradley's role somewhat in 2025-26. Bradley needs to improve his three-point shot and likely look for his shot more often this season. Bradley showed an ability to elevate his scoring during the NCAA Tournament.

In wins over Akron and Oregon and a loss to Duke in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Bradley averaged 15.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.7 steals and shot 54.3 percent from the field, made five out of his nine three-point shots and three of four free throw attempts.

As freshman guard Brayden Burries develops, look for him to emerge as a go-to scorer for Arizona. Burries averaged 27.2 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals while shooting 55.1 percent from the field, 35.6 percent on three-point attempts and 77.3 percent from the free throw line as a junior and senior.

Arizona needs Burries to continue being an efficient player as a freshman. How much Burries contributes early in the season will depend on if Lloyd starts Dell'Orso and how the rotation develops. Bradley could be the go-to player early in the season when Arizona needs points late in a game.