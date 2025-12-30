Tommy Lloyd sets another Arizona career coaching record with 125th win

Tommy Lloyd became the fastest Arizona coach to reach 125 wins with the 99-71 win by the Wildcats over South Dakota State on Monday night. Lloyd has 125 wins and 33 losses in his fifth season as a head coach.

Lloyd eclipsed the previous Arizona record set by Fred Enke. Enke had 509 wins and 324 losses as the Arizona head coach from 1925 through 1961. Enke is the longest tenured head coach in the history of the Arizona basketball program.

Lute Olson did not win his 125th game as the Arizona head coach until his sixth season and 178th game with the Wildcats. Sean Miller won his 125th game as Arizona head coach in his fifth season and 171st game with the Wildcats.

Fred Snowden earned his 125th win as Arizona head coach in his seventh season and 181st game. Snowden won 167 games and lost 108 in 10 seasons before resigning. Arizona transitioned from the Western Athletic Conference to the Pacific-10 during Snowden's tenure.

Only one head coach has more ranked wins than Arizona's Tommy Lloyd (26) through the first five seasons, per CBS Sports research: Michigan State's Tom Izzo (31).



With the Big 12 gauntlet approaching, Lloyd has a real chance at passing that Hall of Fame benchmark. — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) December 14, 2025

Arizona has continued to be a program of national prominence under Lloyd. The Wildcats have been ranked number one nationally under Lloyd during the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. Arizona was a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament in each of the first four seasons under Lloyd.

Arizona has lost in the NCAA Tournament Regional Final in three of its four appearances under Lloyd. The other loss was to 15th-seeded Princeton in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament as a two-seed.

Lloyd became the fastest Arizona head coach to earn his 125th win without previously leading a program. Snowden is the only other head coach at Arizona to earn 125 wins in his first position as a head coach.

Other major milestones for Lloyd are at least a season away. Olson holds the Arizona record with 589 wins, followed by Enke with 509, Miller with 302 and Snowden with 167. In his first head coaching job, Lloyd has significantly exceeded expectations with Arizona.