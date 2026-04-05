Tommy Lloyd wins 2026 Naismith National College Coach of the Year

Tommy Lloyd is the National 2026 Naismith College Coach of the Year after leading Arizona to a program record 36 wins against three losses, the Big XII regular season and tournament titles and the Wildcats' first Final Four since 2001.

The Naismith Award winners were released on Sunday. Lloyd has 148 wins and 36 losses in five seasons as Arizona's head coach. Lloyd led Arizona to its fourth regional semifinal in five seasons. After losing in the regional semifinal in his first three appearances, Lloyd was finally able to break through and lead Arizona to the Final Four.

Arizona set numerous records throughout the season. The Wildcats set a national record by beating 14 ranked teams during the 2025-26 season. Lloyd built a roster based on rebounding and inside scoring, while point guard Jaden Bradley earned Big XII Player of the Year.

Lloyd earned the Naismith College Coach of the Year over Fred Hoiberg of Nebraska, Dusty May of Michigan and Jon Scheyer of Duke. Hoiberg led Nebraska to its first NCAA Tournament wins in program history as the Cornhuskers advanced to the Midwest Regional Semifinals.

Tommy Lloyd with our 2026 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College COY trophy! @Werner_Safety pic.twitter.com/SYsgyl3XRn — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) April 5, 2026

Lloyd's other compeititon

Scheyer led Duke to its second consecutive ACC regular season and tournament titles and a 35-3 record. In four seasons at Duke, Scheyer has 124 wins and 25 losses. Scheyer is on pace to pass Lloyd's win record through the first five seasons as a head coach.

May has led Michigan to a 63-13 record in two seasons as head coach. Michigan beat Arizona 91-73 in the NCAA Tournament National Semifinal on Saturday to advance to the Championship Game for the first time since 2018. Michigan has been the top team in the metrics since early in the 2025-26 season.

The Naismith Coach of the Year Award further cements Lloyd's status among the best in college basketball nationally. After hitting new milestones in 2025-26, Lloyd will attempt to become the first head coach in Arizona history to reach consecutive Final Fours.