Top center target for Arizona and Tommy Lloyd shares awesome photo during visit

Florida Atlantic transfer Devin Williams posted a picture of McKale Center on Instagram with the caption Hmmmmmm. Kevin Thomas of PHX reposted Williams on X on Tuesday afternoon after Williams visited Arizona on Monday.

Arizona has not added a frontcourt transfer during the 2026 portal. Koa Peat entered the NBA Draft on April 24. There has been some speculation that Peat could return depending on his performance at the NBA Combine next week in Chicago. Peat is projected anywhere from 11th to out of the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

If Peat stays in the 2026 NBA Draft, Williams committing to Arizona would be significant for the 2026 Wildcats' roster. Williams is an athletic forward who is an elite shot blocker and adept enough at shooting three-pointers that he can function as a stretch four.

Williams averaged 7.5 points per game, shot 51.0 percent from the field, 30.6 percent on three-point attempts, 67.4 percent on free throws with a 54.8 eFG percentage, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and finished fifth nationally, averaging 2.58 blocks per game.

Devin Williams vis Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/lO3kFv5UOn — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) May 5, 2026

Defensively elite

The addition of Williams, with five-star freshman guard Caleb Holt and returning starters, forward Ivan Kharchenkov and center Motiejus Krivas, would make Arizona one of the best defensive teams nationally again in 2026-27.

In addition to Arizona, Hitmen Hoops reported North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma and other high major programs are interested in Williams. If Williams chooses Arizona, he would project as a starter based on the current projected roster for 2026-27.

Arizona presents a strong opportunity for Williams. After visiting Arizona, Williams will have a lot to contemplate as he makes a decision on his next collegiate destination. North Carolina, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech all have at least three transfers with other big men in their 2026 classes. Williams would be the first Arizona 2026 front-court transfer.