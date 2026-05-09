Top ESPN Big XII analyst preaches patience with newest Arizona signee

Former college basketball coach and top ESPN Big XII announcer Fran Fraschilla preached "Patience, @ArizonaMBBfans, this is not a Karchenkov situation. Good long-term potential here. But trust Tommy Lloyd" with the signing of Dutch center Endurance Aiyamenkhue on Friday.

Aiyamenkhue is the third signee in the 2026 Arizona class. Arizona previously signed five shooting guard Caleb Holt and four-star wing Cameron Holmes. Transfers Derek Dixon from North Carolina and J.J. Mandaquit from Washington are also additions to the 2026-27 Arizona roster.

Jonathan Givony of Draft Express noted Aiyamenkhue "is averaging 11.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 25 minutes per game for Orange Academy in Germany's Pro B this season." Aiyamenkhue will provide Arizona with the needed depth on the frontline entering the 2026-27 season.

Center Motiejus Krivas and forward Ivan Kharchenkov are the only returning starters for Arizona in 2026-27. Forward Mabil Mawut, who redshirted as a freshman in 2025-26, is the only other returning frontcourt player for Arizona in 2026-27.

Patience, @ArizonaMBB fans, this is not a Karchenkov situation. Good long-term potential here. But trust Tommy Lloyd. https://t.co/0U7cewDXtk — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) May 8, 2026

Aiyamenkhue international experience

Aiyamenkhue averaged 30.7 minutes per game, 13.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks for the Netherlands in the 2025 Under-18 Eurobasket Division B. Aiyamenkhue has improved in each of the three Euro Basket Tournaments he played for the Netherlands in the 2023 U16 and 2024 and 2025 U18 Tournaments.

International scout Ersin Demir said of Aiyamenkhue, "There’s clear pro potential...especially if he bulks up and fills his frame more in the next few years. It’s likely Aiyamenkhue would struggle against stronger-built college fives. Thus, I expect him to fully embrace a four-year route to develop his body, and game."

If Arizona continues to fill out the roster with frontcourt depth, Aiyamenkhue seems like a prime candidate to redshirt in 2026-27. The goal for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff will be to develop Aiyamenkhue with the hope that he does not transfer after the 2026-27 season.

In addititon to Aiyamenkhue, Arizona hosted Florida Atlantic center/power forward Devin Williams earlier this week. With the lack of depth on the frontline, expect Lloyd and his staff to continue pursuing front court players as the offseason progresses.