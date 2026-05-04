Top Fox College Football Analyst Joel Klatt ranks Arizona in his post-spring Top 25

Former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt, the top College Football analyst for Fox Sports, ranks Arizona 20th in his post-spring top 25. Klatt called the Holiday Bowl in January that Arizona lost 24-19 to SMU. Arizona is also ranked in the post-spring Top 25 by USA Today.

Arizona is the third-highest-ranked Big XII team in Klatt's rankings, as they are by USA Today. Texas Tech is 13th and BYU 17th in Klatt's post-spring Top 25. Houston is 22nd and Utah is 23rd among other Big XII teams in Klatt's Post-Spring Top 25.

Arizona plays at BYU in the second game of the 2026 season on September 12 and at Texas Tech on October 31. If Arizona is going to be a serious contender for a berth in the Big XII Championship game, the Wildcats will likely have to win at BYU or Texas Tech.

Oregon is first in Klatt's Post-Spring Top 25. Notre Dame is second in Klatt's Post Spring Top 25, followed by Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, Miami, Texas, LSU, Texas A&M and USC in the top 10. Arizona hosts Utah on November 14 in its only other game against a team ranked in Klatt's Post Spring Top 25.

Thoughts on @joelklatt's Post-Spring Top 25? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AIMQ6aAGp3 — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) May 4, 2026

Why Arizona is ranked

Noah Fifita, entering his fourth season as the starting quarterback, is a rarity in the current era of college football. Arizona returns a strong front seven on defense, two of its top three rushers and a wide receiver group ready to ascend into bigger roles in 2026.

Klatt ranking Arizona in his Post Spring Top 25 is projecting that the Wildcats can continue building on their momentum of five consecutive wins to end the 2025 regular season before losing to SMU. There is a good chance that Klatt will call the Arizona games against BYU and Texas Tech and potentially Utah, depending on how the season progresses.