Where Arizona goes next at forward after Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller cancels visit

Arizona lost out on another highly sought-after transfer when Kansas power forward Bryson Tiller cancelled his Wednesday visit with the Wildcats. The forward position for Arizona remains in doubt early in the offseason.

Freshman forward Koa Peat is expected to enter the 2026 NBA Draft. The deadline to enter the 2026 NBA Draft is April 24 at 11:59 PM Eastern Daylight Time. Peat is projected as a mid to late first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. A decision by Peat will impact who Arizona adds at forward.

Arizona is expected to return starting small forward Ivan Kharchenkov and Mabil Mawut, who redshirted as a freshman in 2025-26. Mawut should not be expected to be a significant contributor for Arizona in 2026-27.

Duke freshman transfer forward Nikolas Khamenia is a player to watch for Arizona. Arizona was one of five finalists for Khamenia when he was a high school prospect. Khamenia averaged 5.7 points per game and 3.3 rebounds playing in all 38 games with starts in 2025-26.

Current snapshot at the best available in the portal, position-by-position. This includes only the transfers who have earned four-star grades from the @247SportsPortal scouting team.



Full ratings: https://t.co/zB8wFiT4P7 pic.twitter.com/4eMi9DOU1S — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) April 15, 2026

Other available transfer forward

The top three transfer forwards and four of the top five at the position in the portal are still available per the 247Sports composite rankings. Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic is the top-ranked transfer forward available, followed by Allen Graves of Santa Clara and Juke Harris from Wake Forest.

Momcilovic entered the Transfer Portal with a do-not-contact tag. Graves is from Ponchatoula, Louisiana and expected to be contacted by LSU and blue bloods, with Tennessee and Michigan the frontrunners for Harris per On3/Rivals.

Paulius Murauskas of St. Mary's, who began his career, is reportedly deciding between Arizona State and Louisville, with the Sun Devils as the favorite. Keanu Dawes of Utah, Donnie Freeman of Syracuse, Drew Scharnowski of Belmont and Sananda Fru of Louisville are other top transfer forwards still available.

Kansas State is the expected favorite for Scharnowski. Casey Alexander was hired by Kansas State as their next head coach from Belmont. Dawes, Freeman and Fru do not have projections on who might be the leaders for them. The Transfer Portal remains open through April 21. Programs can add players after that date.