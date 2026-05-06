3 major Arizona worries currently facing Tommy Lloyd this offseason

Three major holes on the 2026-27 Arizona roster need to be filled. Arizona needs to find a starting power forward, depth on the frontline and three-point shooters. Arizona is still looking for players in the 2026 Transfer Portal.

Florida Atlantic power forward Devin Williams visited Arizona on Monday. Williams is an athletic PF with the ability to be a stretch four. Arizona would gain a second elite shot blocker to play next to returning starting center Motiejus Krivas.

North Carolina transfer point guard Derek Dixon, five-star freshman shooting guard Caleb Holt, returning starting forward Ivan Kharchenkov, Krivas and Williams would provide Arizona with an elite starting lineup defensively.

Redshirt freshman Mabil Mawut and 2026 four-star signee, wing Cameron Holmes, are the only other forwards currently on the projected 2026-27 roster. Arizona needs to add more depth to its 2026-27 roster in case of foul trouble or injuries.

Arizona might be one decision away from Final Four status again…



If Koa Peat returns, the Wildcats have a true frontcourt anchor next to Motiejus Krivas. If not, there’s a major hole to be filled alongside Krivas in the paint.



That decision could shape how far they go. https://t.co/lKbRqFGIB0 pic.twitter.com/ddmwxMiRBi — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) April 30, 2026

Shooting still lacks

Arizona finished 338th in made three-point shots, 360th in attempts and 37th in percentage in 2025-26. Dixon made 1.5 three-point shots per game in 2025-26, on 3.8 attempts for a percentage of 39.7. Washington transfer point guard J.J. Mandaquit made 11 three-point shots in 39 attempts over 22 games in 2025-26.

Holt averaged 10 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals on 57.4 percent from the floor while making 13 of his 25 three-point attempts playing for the USA Under 19 team coached by Tommy Lloyd during the summer of 2025. Holt projects as the leading scorer for Arizona in 2026-27.

Arizona is in the top 10 in the major way-too-early top 25s for 2026-27. Arizona dropped from fifth to 10th in the ESPN way-too-early top 25 after Bryaden Burries and Koa Peat declared for the 2026 NBA Draft. If and when Arizona adds players to its 2026-27 roster, they should move up the 2026-27 rankings.