3 Transfer Portal targets Arizona must be aggressive in landing

Arizona needs a point guard, power forward and some depth in the 2026 Transfer Portal. How Tommy Lloyd and his staff approach the 2026 Transfer will largely depend on the decisions of Arizona players with eligibility remaining.

Point guard Jaden Bradley, power forward Tobe Awaka and shooting guard Anthony Dell'Orso are key rotation players for Arizona out of eligibility. Freshmen, SG Brayden Burries, PF Koa Peat and small forward Ivan Kharchenkov and center Motiejus Krivas have NBA Draft decisions to make.

There have been some reports that freshman reserve forward Dwayne Aristode could transfer. If Aristode, Kharchenkov and Krivas return, Arizona would have one of the best frontlines nationally entering the 2026-27 season.

Five-star guard Caleb Holt will replace Burries at SG and four-star SG Cameron Holmes will be a part of the Arizona rotation in 2026-27. Depending who returns for Arizona in 2026-27, Lloyd and his staff will be looking for one to four starters through the Transfer Portal.

Nikolas Khamenia to Arizona makes a ton of sense on paper. Tommy Lloyd coached him last summer on the U19 team + he has ties to the West Coast.



He also addresses a need for Arizona: shooting. Definitely a breakout candidate next season in the right situation. https://t.co/UYCMfZWL4H — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) April 9, 2026

Who and what transfers Arizona needs

Point guard is the most important position for Arizona to add through the Transfer Portal. Landing a high-level Transfer Portal is the biggest need for Lloyd and his staff to address. Arizona has several options at PG after Jackson Shelstad decided not to visit Arizona on Tuesday, as previously reported.

Arizona has flexibility at PF. If Aristode and Kharchenkov both return, they can be the starting forwards with Krivas at center. Arizona will still need to pursue depth on the frontline. Rising sophomore Sidi Gueye needs to significantly develop mass to his frame and for his game to improve entering 2026-27.

FanDuel's odds to win the 2027 NCAA Tournament:



Duke +700

Michigan +800

Arizona +1200 (or 12/1)

Florida 13/1

Houston 14/1

Michigan St. 15/1

UConn & Kansas 16/1

Arkansas & Illinois 20/1

UNC 22/1

Vandy, Gonzaga & Texas Tech 25/1

St. John's, UVA, Iowa St., Bama & UK 30/1… — Brian Edwards (@vegasbedwards) April 6, 2026

Depth is critical for Arizona entering 2026-27. Holmes and Holt are the only signees in the 2026 class. In addition to the players previously mentioned, guard Bryce James and forward Mabil Mawut are scholarship players returning for Arizona in 2026-27.

Expect several of the transfers Arizona adds to be three-point shooters. Some analysis following Arizona's loss to Michigan has stated that the lack of three-point shooting finally hindered the Wildcats in the 91-73 loss to the Wolverines in the National Semifinals.

Duke forward Nikolas Khamenia, who visited Arizona as a high school prospect, Kansas forward Bryson Tiller and PG Isaiah Johnson of Colorado are among transfers who have been linked to the Wildcats. Arizona is already among the 2027 National Championship favorites based on its current roster.