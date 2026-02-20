Arizona Board Of Regents approves Brent Brennan and coordinator extensions

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan had a contract extension approved through 2030 and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and offensive coordinator Seth Doege had their extensions approved through 2028 by the Board of Regents on Thursday.

Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star reported Doege and Gonzales will each earn $5.4 millinon in base salary over the next three seasons. The contracts will be for $1.1 million in 2026, $1.6 million in 2027 and $1.7 million in 2028 per Spears. Brennan will earn $4.7 million per season

The contract extensions were announced earlier this month, but did not become official until approved by the Board of Regents on Thursday. Brennan, Doege and Gonzales led an exceptional turnaround for Arizona in 2025.

Arizona finished with nine wins and four losses in 2025, a year after having four victories and eight defeats in 2024. Gonzales was elevated to defensive coordinator in 2025, after being the 2024 Arizona special teams coordinator. Brennan hired Doege from Marshall during the 2025 offseason.

The board approved an amended contract to keep @UArizona Football Coach Brent Brennan in Tucson through 2030.



Under @CoachBrennan's leadership, @ArizonaFBall has excelled on the field and in the classroom. In 2025, the team recorded nine wins for the 8th time in program history. pic.twitter.com/F0qE43Ec9S — Arizona Board of Regents (@AZRegents) February 19, 2026

Salary increases for coordinators

The increases for Doege and Gonzales were part of the pool made available for the Arizona assistant coaches under the extension for Brennan. After a 4-3 start in 2025, Arizona finished the regular season with five consecutive wins before losing to SMU in the Holiday Bowl.

The 2025 season was the ninth in Arizona history with nine wins. Arizona last won nine games when it finished with 10 victories and three losses in 2023. The first two nine-win seasons for Arizona in 1974 and 1975, with two losses, were the only ones in consecutive seasons in program history.

Brennan led an Arizona staff that excelled in recruiting. Arizona signed the 42nd-ranked class and the 51st transfer class. Arizona made program history with six blue-chip signees in the class that will significantly upgrade the high-end talent on the roster entering 2026.