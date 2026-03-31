Arizona fans can watch Wildcats' commit Caleb Holt in McDonald's All-American Game

Five-star 2026 Arizona signee Caleb Holt is playing in the McDonald's All-American game on Tuesday night, being held in Glendale. If you attend the game in person, ESPN will broadcast the girls and boys McDonald's All-American games. The Boys' McDonald's All-American game will tip off at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN.

Holt is fourth overall and second among small forwards in the 2026 ESPN Class rankings. Arizona signed shooting guard Cameron Holmes during the early signing period in November. Holmes and Holt form the 28th-ranked 2026 class per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Holt will be one of the marquee players among two teams full of stars at the McDonald's All-American game. Playing for the USA Under 19 Basketball Team during the summer of 2025 under Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, Holt averaged 10.0 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

ESPN profile Holt against the top player in the 2026 class, against Arkansas' signee Jordan Smith, as one of the top matchups in the McDonald's All-American game. A 6'2 shooting guard, Smith is the second-ranked player in the 2026 class.

"What Holt brings: A powerful combo guard who's comfortable playing both on and off the ball, Holt attacks downhill and has made noticeable improvements with his handle and shooting. He shot 43% from deep and 50% on two-pointers over 22 Grind Session circuit games, also averaging 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals. He's at his best, though, locking opposing guards by using his pressure to deny catches and force turnovers." Paul Biancardi, ESPN

Where Holt fits in at Arizona

Holt will likely be the starting shooting guard for Arizona in 2026-27, replacing Brayden Burries. Burries is a projected lottery pick. Dwayne Aristode, Holt and Ivan Kharachenkov project to give Arizona elite wings on its 2026-27 roster. Center Motiejus Krivas could also return in 2026-27.

Holt projects as the leading scorer for Arizona in 2026-27, like Burries is in 2025-26. Arizona does not currently have a projected starting point guard or power forward in 2026-27. Expect Tommy Lloyd and his staff to be active in pursuing those positions in the Transfer Portal.

Holt will be one of the foundational players for Arizona on the 2026-27 roster. Arizona players have performed well in the McDonald's All-American Game. Chase Budinger was the co-Most Valuable Player in 2006 with Kevin Durant. Arizona and Indiana are tied for sixth all-time with 25 McDonald's All-Americans.