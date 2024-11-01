Arizona has more 2025 flips than de-commitments
There has been a lot of discussion from the fan base about what will happen to the Arizona roster after a disappointing 2024 season. Brent Brennan and the Arizona football staff have done an excellent job keeping the 2025 class together. Arizona has more flips than de-commitments in the 2025 class.
Arizona has only two 2025 de-commitments since Brennan was hired in January. Only one of those de-commitments came since the beginning of the 2024 season. Three-star prospects, athlete Bryce Lewis de-committed from Arizona in May and safety Allen Gant in October.
Lewis who is from Roswell, Georgia Blessed Trinity Catholic has committed to Boston College since his Arizona de-commitment. It has been less than three weeks since Gant de-committed from Arizona and he remains uncommitted. Arizona received two commitments in October.
Arizona has flipped at least four 2025 commitments in their class. The most recent Arizona commit, three-star linebacker Carter Jones pledged to the Wildcats on October 25 after previously being committed to California. The other three Arizona commits who flipped from other programs came over the summer.
Three-star quarterback Robert McDaniel flipped to Arizona from California in May. McDaniel was the second commit in the 2025 Arizona class. Three-star cornerback Swayde Griffin flipped from Texas Tech to Arizona in June and was followed by defensive lineman Mays Pese from California and CB Dajon Hinton from Arizona State.
Brennan and his staff have done an exceptional job in their old region in the Bay Area with three of the four Arizona flips from California. Arizona has four 2025 commits from Arizona and an equal amount from Northern California. Brennan and his staff have proven themselves as recruiters since being hired.
The 2025 Arizona class ranks 38th nationally and fifth in the Big XII. The last full Arizona class under Jedd Fisch was 40th in the 247Sports Composite rankings and seventh in the Pac 12. Arizona needs to build on the recruiting momentum in the 2025 class by signing a strong transfer portal class.
Arizona signed the 37th best 2024 247Sports transfer class and it was eighth in the Big XII. Running back Quali Conley and edge rusher Tre Smith who followed Brennan from San Jose State to Arizona have been key players during a disappointing season for the Wildcats.
Conley leads Arizona with 572 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, is second with 27 receptions and third with 177 receiving yards. Smith is fourth on Arizona with 38 tackles and leads the Wildcats with 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. This will be a critical offseason to upgrade the talent on the roster.