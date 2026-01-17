Arizona holds on to beat Central Florida for 18th consecutive win

Arizona led throughout but was not able to completely put Central Florida away until the final minute in an 84-77 win in Orlando on Saturday. The Wildcats overcame 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds from Themus Fulks for Central Florida.

Arizona set the foundation for the win with a 17-2 run in the first half and a 14-3 streak in the second half. Central Florida got back into the game after trailing by as many as 15 in the first half and trailed 41-38 at halftime.

Arizona had to hold on in the final minute. Central Florida trailed by six twice in the final minute, but Arizona made free throws and got a late stop to secure the win. Jaden Bradley continued to be clutch by making nine out of 10 free throws in the final 1:17. Bradley scored 23 points and had six rebounds and five assists.

Arizona also received 18 points from Brayden Burries, 17 and 12 rebounds from Motiejus Krivas and 10 points each from Tobe Awaka and Ivan Karchenkov. Awaka added nine rebounds. Bradley scored 21 points in the second half.

A team effort

Arizona overcame Koa Peat, finishing with four points and three rebounds and Anthony Dell'Orso went scoreless for the first time this season, on zero of six from the field. The Wildcats finished with a 36-28 edge in points in the paint and a 21-10 advantage in points in the paint.

Jordan Burks scored 16 and Riley Kugel scored 12 points as the only other players in double figures for Central Florida. Arizona had a 37-36 rebounding advantage. That is the lowest rebounding margin and the most boards Arizona has allowed this season.

Arizona returns home to host Cincinnati on Saturday and West Virginia on January 24. When the polls are released on Monday, Arizona should be the unanimous number one team with Iowa State losing twice this week.