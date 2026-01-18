Arizona puts itself in position to be unanimous number 1 in polls on Monday

Arizona wins over Arizona State and at Central Florida this week and Iowa State losses at Kansas and Cincinnati likely will make Arizona the unanimous number one team in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll on Monday.

Arizona was nearly the unanimous number one team last week. The Wildcats received 60 out of the 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 released on Monday. Arizona received 29 out of the 31 first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Arizona had 1,524 points in the AP Top 25 and 773 in the USA Today Coaches Poll last week. Iowa State had 1,448 points in the AP Top 25 last week and 729 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Cyclones are likely to fall to 12th or 13th in the polls on Monday.

Connecticut is third in the AP Top 25 and Michigan is fourth. The Huskies and the Wolverines flip spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll. After losing to Wisconsin on January 10, Michigan won 82-72 at Oregon and 81-71 at Washington this week.

Remaining unbeatens

The loss by Iowa State at Kansas leaves Arizona, Miami (Ohio) and Nebraska as the only undefeated teams remaining. Nebraska was eighth in the AP Top 25 and 10th in the USA Today Coaches Poll that were released on Monday. Miami (Ohio) is unranked, but under others receiving votes in both polls.

Arizona hosts Cincinnati on Wednesday and West Virginia on Wednesday. The Wildcats will be big favorites in those games. The biggest test for Arizona thus far in Big XII play is on January 26 at BYU. Many analysts are pointing to the game in Provo to be the first loss for Arizona this season.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has stated that the Wildcats will not go undefeated this season. The Big XII schedule for Arizona is backloaded. With seven of the other 10 teams in the top 11 teams nationally with one loss and Nebraska undefeated, it is likely when Arizona loses, they will fall from the top-ranked team in the polls.