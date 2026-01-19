Arizona transfers bring mix of potential and production with 2026 returning WRs

Arizona has added Rodney Gallagher III from West Virginia, D.J. Jordan from USC and Jordan Ross from Colorado State at wide receiver as transfers during the 2026 portal. Arizona returns a group of WRs ready to ascend into bigger roles in 2026.

Chris Hunter, Isaiah Mizell, Gio Richardson and Tre Spivey are ready to step into bigger roles for Arizona in 2026. Hunter is the leading returning receiver for Arizona entering 2026 and Spivey led the Wildcats in touchdown receptions in 2025.

Gallagher III had 45 receptions for 221 yards over three seasons at West Virginia. In 2025, Gallagher III had a career high with 28 receptions for 243 yards. Gallagher III played in 38 games for West Virginia. In a 31-24 overtime loss to Pittsburgh in September, Gallagher III set career highs with seven receptions for 61 yards.

Jordan brings more potential than production. In the 2024 class, 247Sports ranked Jordan as the 84th prospect, 16th WR and seventh player in California out of Chatsworth High School and Sierra Canyon High School. Jordan had five receptions for 38 yards in two seasons at USC.

Potential, production and who returns at WR

After his two-year stint at Colorado State, Ross brings potential and production. Ross had 26 receptions for 302 yards and one TD in the last two seasons at Colorado State. As a signee with Colorado State in 2024, Ross was the highest-rated three-star prospect.

Hunter leads all Arizona returnees with 27 receptions, is second to Spivey with 372 receiving yards and tied for second with two TD receptions. After three seasons as a reserve receiver and the last two in the rotation, Hunter should have a much bigger role in 2026.

Mizell was the second-highest rated signee and the number one offensive player in the 2025 Arizona class. As a true freshman, Mizell had four receptions for 39 yards. At 6'1 and 164 yards, Mizell likely needs to add more mass to become an impact player in 2026.

Richardson was an impact player for Arizona in 2025 as a true freshman with 21 receptions for 299 yards and two TDs. Arizona lost three of its top six receivers from the 2025 roster. The seven players listed here give Arizona a good WR rotation and provide the Wildcats with a good mix of returnees and transfers.