Brent Brennan discussed when he knew about Arizona opt outs

Speaking to reporters during the Holiday Bowl post-game, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan stated that he "let everybody know that three weeks ago we had some of our players tell us they were not going to play" in the Holiday Bowl.

Brennan foreshadowed the opt outs last week in his press conference previewing the Holiday Bowl. Arizona and Brennan chose not to reveal opt-outs ahead of the Holiday Bowl to respect the players' privacy and to avoid giving SMU a competitive advantage.

Defensive backs Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith and Tryedan Stukes all chose to opt out of the Holiday Bowl for Arizona. SMU took advantage of the depleted Arizona secondary with 187 passing yards that led to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings had six completions in the first quarter, which went for at least 18 yards. Jennings had a 22-yard completion on the final drive of the first quarter that concluded in the second quarter with SMU extending its lead to 21-0.

"I think it's also important that I let everybody know that three weeks ago, we had some of our players tell us that they were not going to play in the football game. And those are family decisions and we respect that. We love those guys. Those guys have made an incredible impact on our program this season and for all the years they've been here at the University of Arizona. And I want to be respectful of that for them and their families." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Ultimately, the first three drives of the game for SMU set the foundation and the tone in a 24-19 win over Arizona. Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales made exceptional adjustments for Arizona after the inauspicious start.

Jennings had 18 completions in 23 attempts for 248 yards in the first half. In the second half, Arizona held Jennings to three completions in nine attempts for 30 yards with three interceptions. Ayden Garnes had eight tackles and one tackle for loss and Gavin Hunter had eight tackles, one TFL and a pass breakup as DBs who shined for Arizona.

Johnson, Smith and Stukes all leave a legacy for Arizona. Johnson and Stukes earned first-team All-Big XII and the latter was an All-American. Smith was third-team All-Big XII and has been a key player in his three seasons with the Wildcats.