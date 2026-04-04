Dusty May could regret looking ahead of Arizona in the Final Four

Michigan head coach Dusty May chose to scout Connecticut instead of being with his team before the Wolverines play Arizona in the NCAA Tournament National Semifinal on Saturday. The prevailing response on the TBS broadcast and social media is that May sitting in the audience for game one is unusual.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill stated on the broadcast that May said he is not familiar with Connecticut and wanted to see them play in person. May alternatively would have watched Connecticut play Illinois on television with his team while they wait to play Arizona in the second National Semifinal.

Michigan won 84-70 at Illinois in February. May has never coached against Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley. May has one win and one loss against Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. Illinois beat Michigan 93-73 during the 2024-25 season in May's first year as Michigan head coach.

May enters the NCAA Tournament National Semifinal on Saturday against Arizona with a win in his only game against Tommy Lloyd. Florida Atlantic beat Arizona 96-95 in double overtime in May's last season as the Owls' head coach. May is coaching in his second Final Four after leading FAU to the National Semifinals in 2023.

Dusty May here courtside scouting the first half of this game.



Haven’t seen too many head coaches in the second semifinal do this. pic.twitter.com/hu3XaqrWOZ — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 4, 2026

Arizona and Michigan matchup

Lloyd and May both called their matchup with each other playing an opponent that is a mirror image. Arizona, Duke and Michigan have been the dominant teams throughout the 2025-26 season. Entering the Final Four, Arizona and Michigan were the top two teams in the majority of the metrics.

Arizona and Michigan both have exceptional size. The Wildcats could have an advantage in the backcourt with Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. One common thread for Michigan in its three losses in 2025-26 has been poor three-point shooting. Michigan has also been susceptible to good offensive rebounding teams.