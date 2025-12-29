Holiday Bowl between Arizona and SMU will be a battle of experienced QBs

Noah Fifita for Arizona and Kevin Jennings of SMU are two of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football entering their Holiday Bowl matchup on Friday night in San Diego. Fifita will be starting his 34th game for Arizona against SMU.

Jennings will play in his 35th game and make his 26th start against Arizona on Friday. A mobile QB who ran for 354 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, Jennings has been limited by an ankle injury in 2025. Jennings has 50 rushing yards and four TDs in 2025.

Jennings has completed 66.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,363 yards, 26 TDs and 10 interceptions in 2025. For his career, Jennings has completed 65.0 percent of his pass attempts for 7,431 yards, 55 TDs and 23 interceptions with 554 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

The propensity for Jennings to throw interceptions could be decisive in the Holiday Bowl. Arizona is fourth nationally entering the Holiday Bowl, averaging 1.58 interceptions per game. The Wildcats are first nationally with a plus-1.33 turnover margin per game.

Redemptive 2025 season for Noah Fifita

Fifita rebounded from a difficult 2024 season by completing 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,963 yards, 26 TDs and five interceptions with 143 rushing yards and three scores in 2025. Fifita has completed 64.9 percent of his career attempts for 8,918 passing yards, 70 TDs and 23 interceptions.

Fifita led Arizona through a 10-3 2023 season that concluded with seven consecutive wins. That included a 38-24 win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. Fifita started the final nine games in 2023 after starting QB Jayden DeLaura was injured.

After head coach Jedd Fisch left Arizona to accept the same position at Washington, Fifita and the Wildcats struggled to four wins and eight losses in their inaugural season under Brent Brennan. Brennan hired Seth Doege as offensive coordinator for the 2025 season and he and Fifita quickly bonded.

The Holiday Bowl is the last game before the College Football Playoff semifinals on January 8 and 9. Fifita and Jennings have an opportunity to conclude their 2025 seasons on a high note and build momentum entering 2026.