Analyzing Arizona Football's fresh-faced tight end room ahead of the 2024 season
By Mason Duhon
Arizona Football's tight end room has been a one-man wrecking crew for the last two years with Tanner McLachlan bringing the position back into the fold for Arizona in a big way. His departure after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals leaves more questions than answers.
Kevin Sumlin couldn't scheme a tight end into his offenses if the perfect game plan smacked him in the face, and no Arizona tight end eclipsed 300 yards in the time between the Rob Gronkowski and McLachlan eras in Tucson.
Now, the position that has been a clear strength for Arizona will look to make a regular every-down contributor out of a roster of players who haven't seen an inspiring amount of field time at the collegiate level.
2023 Roster:
- Tanner McLachlan - Drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft
- Keyan Burnett - Entered transfer portal, withdrew to return to Arizona
- Roberto Miranda - Returned to Arizona
- Dorian Thomas - Entered transfer portal, withdrew to return to Arizona
- Tyler Powell - Returned to Arizona
- Josh Hart - Returned to Arizona
2024 Projected roster:
- Keyan Burnett - Entered transfer portal, withdrew to return to Arizona
- Roberto Miranda - Returned to Arizona
- Sam Olson - Transferred in from San Jose State
- Dorian Thomas - Entered transfer portal, withdrew to return to Arizona
- Dylan Tapley - Incoming freshman
- Tyler Powell - Returned to Arizona
- Josh Hart - Returned to Arizona
Keyan Burnett (Junior) | 6'6" 245 lbs.
Burnett has patiently waited for two seasons to finally hit the field with the three other recruits from Servite High School to land at Arizona. The other three are not only mainstays on the field, but some of Arizona's best players in Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan, and Jacob Manu. Now, it's time for Burnett to work into the fold.
The son of Chester Burnett, an Arizona linebacker legacy, Keyan Burnett was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the second-highest-graded of the quartet to land at Arizona behind only McMillan. After Fisch left, he entered the transfer portal to scout his options but returned to the place so special to his family and longtime teammates.
Standing at a mountainous 6-foot-6 and carrying 245 pounds of lean mass plays into his favor here, as does his experience within Arizona's system and familiarity with Fifita. Burnett is the next player from the Servite-to-Arizona pipeline due for a breakout season, and 2024 is poised to be his year.
Sam Olson (RS Senior) | 6'3" 242 lbs.
Olson is an incoming transfer from San Jose State who followed tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Matt Adkins to Tucson. He's one of two fifth-year players in the room, entering his fifth season after spending his first four with the Spartans, and would likely be granted a sixth year by the NCAA if requested.
His first three years were largely unimpressive, and he never played a full season during this stretch. He only accounted for a total of 284 yards and three touchdowns. However, he exceeded this production in 2023 — the only year he played in all 10 games — with 310 yards and three touchdowns.
Between Olson's experience on the field and familiarity with both Brennan and Adkins, he'll see a noteworthy amount of playing time. It will be a battle between Olson and Burnett for the TE1 role, but whoever lands the backup spot will still be a big part of the offense.
Roberto Miranda (RS Junior) | 6'3" 250 lbs.
Miranda is another seasoned veteran on the Arizona roster, having been with the program since the 2020 season. He wasn't used much in his first two years, but he has seen action in 23 games over the last two seasons for Arizona.
His stature gives a good clue as to what his role is. Standing at 6-foot-3 and a hefty 250 pounds, he saw action on special teams and in-line as a blocking tight end. Jumbo packages are where Miranda does the most damage, with his relatively diminished height allowing him fantastic pad leverage on blocking assignments.
With the newfound lack of a clear-cut top tight end on the roster, it's very possible that Miranda gets more passes thrown his way. He's only caught one pass in his entire time at Arizona, and it may be time to expand his role after four long and hard-fought years.
Dorian Thomas (RS Freshman) | 6'5" 250 lbs.
Thomas is one of two young and unproven prospects who could be a diamond in the rough for the Wildcats. As a Seattle-area native, when Fisch left for Washington and Thomas entered the transfer portal, the thought was that he would move closer to his family during their trying times.
However, between his father's health taking an upswing and the chance to be one of the many who stuck around, he isn't leaving Tucson. He has a great frame for the position, standing at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, and it's likely only a matter of time before he becomes a key cog in the tight end rotation.
Dylan Tapley (Freshman) | 6'4" 205 lbs.
Let me be clear: Tapley is not ready to hit the field for Arizona yet. As a high school wide receiver being recruited as an athlete, he has a long way to go during his freshman year to pack on 30-plus pounds and learn the nuances of the position.
However, Tapley's wide receiver background is promising. If he adds the necessary weight and keeps things like his speed and fluidity intact, he could be a dangerous receiving weapon in two seasons' time. He has the height and hands for it but just needs to have the muscle not to get bullied by linebackers and strong safeties.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!