Every recruit Arizona Basketball has extended an offer to in the Class of 2025
By Mason Duhon
With the Class of 2024 getting some sudden cuts at the buzzer, Arizona Basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd has put a lot of stock in the players currently on the roster for this coming season. What this does, though, is free up minutes for the Class of 2025 when they arrive in Tucson as freshmen next fall.
Eight high school prospects are fielding scholarship offers from Arizona, with the lowest-graded of the bunch clocking in at an extremely respectable 94. So far, three recruits have made the trek to Tucson to take official visits, and two others who have yet to visit already seem to have Arizona on the radar.
This will provide a quick update on the status of Arizona's scholarship offers by position and how well Lloyd's staff is gearing up for Caleb Love, Jaden Bradley, and KJ Lewis to depart for professional opportunities.
Note: Star ratings and numbered grades reflect 247 Sports' rankings.
Point guard (1):
- Jeremiah Fears: 4-star (94) out of Compass Prep HS in Chandler, AZ
Shooting guard (1):
- Brayden Burries: 5-star (98) out of Eleanor Roosevelt HS in Eastvale, CA; official visit was on February 3rd
Small forward (4):
- Koa Peat: 5-star (99) out of Perry HS in Gilbert, AZ; listed as 'warm'
- Tounde Yessoufou: 4-star (95) out of St. Joseph High School in Lakewood, CA; official visit was on June 16th, listed as 'warm'
- Dwayne Aristocrade: 4-star (95) out of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH; official visit was on January 6th
- Hudson Greer: 4-star (95) out of Montverde Academy in Montverde, FL
Power forward (1):
- Nikolas Khamenia: 4-star (95) out of Harvard Westlake HS in Studio City, CA
Center (1):
- Xavion Staton: 4-star (95) out of Sierra Vista HS in Las Vegas, NV; listed as 'warm'
