Notable sports figured you might have forgotten are Arizona Wildcats

When it comes to Arizona Athletics, most think of the basketball players and, to an extent, football and baseball players. Here are three other Wildcats who have carved out their own niches in sports.
By Mason Duhon
When thinking of notable Arizona Athletics alumni, the first place most people go is basketball players. After that, a combination of football, baseball, and softball players with maybe a few Olympians and coaches might jump to mind next. However, Arizona has contributed to the sports landscape in other avenues too.
In this, we'll highlight a football referee, basketball commentator, and major-winning golfer known less to the general public as former Wildcats and more for their careers after their stints in Tucson.