Why Arizona's offseason suddenly feels like a turning point

After gaining commitments from transfer point guards Derek Dixon and J.J. Mandaquit on Monday, the 2026 Arizona offseason is at a turning point. Arizona needs to continue adding frontcourt depth and could need a center and power forward for its 2026-27 roster.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff are awaiting decisions from center Motiejus Krivas and forward Koa Peat for next season. Krivas and Peat are both projected as first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft by various websites.

Small forward Ivan Kharchenkov could also enter the NBA Draft, but is far more likely to return to Arizona in 2026-26 than Krivas or Peat. Arizona has depth in the backcourt with five-star freshman Caleb Holt, Dixon and Mandaquit on its 2026-27 roster.

Peat will almost certainly test his NBA Draft prospects. It seems more likely than not that Peat would stay in the NBA Draft. If Peat receives negative feedback, he could return for the 2026-27 season. The 2027 NBA Draft is projected to be weaker than 2026. Peat would likely be selected much higher in the 2027 NBA Draft.

NEWS: North Carolina transfer PG Derek Dixon has committed to Arizona, CAA Basketball tells DraftExpress.



Tommy Lloyd's backcourt is set with Dixon, JJ Mandaquit and Caleb Holt as the Wildcats aim for another Final Four run. pic.twitter.com/A5QUYh1Zfi — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 13, 2026

Arizona 2026-27 roster

Arizona has a promising backcourt in 2026-27 and an uncertain frontcourt. If Kharchenkov and Krivas return in 2026-27, the projected Arizona starting lineup with them, Dixon and Holt would be one of the best nationally. If Peat returns, Arizona is potentially the number one team nationally entering the 2026-27 season.

Prospects have until April 24 at 8:59 PM Mountain Standard Time to enter the 2026 NBA Draft. May 27 at 8:59 PM MST is the deadline for prospects to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft. Programs awaiting players to make a decision on 2026-27 are put in a precarious position.

Tommy Lloyd and his staff could be waiting until the 2026 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline to learn the decisions of Krivas and Peat. The vast majority of transfers will have made their decisions for 2026-27 well before the NBA Draft deadlines. Lloyd and the Arizona staff could pivot to international prospects.

Arizona did not add Kharchenkov to the roster until June 2025. Lloyd was one of the first coaches to recruit prospects internationally and is considered one of the best at it. Who stays for Arizona in 2026-27 and which transfers the Wildcats add to the roster, are at a turning point over the next six weeks.