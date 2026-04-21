2 Arizona 2026 NFL Draft prospects land on Mel Kiper Jr.'s final Big Board

Treydan Stukes is 71st and Genesis Smith is 108th on the "2026 NFL draft Big Board rankings: Mel Kiper's top prospects" among the top 150 players posted on ESPN on Tuesday morning. Several other Wildcats are ranked by Kiper Jr. in the position rankings.

Stukes is sixth, Smith 10th and Dalton Johnson 20th among 2026 NFL Draft safety prospects in Kiper Jr.'s rankings. Other Arizona NFL Draft prospects are Kris Hutson, 26th among wide receivers and cornerback Ayden Garnes, 55th.

ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Stukes has met with teams picking between 11th and 30th in the first round and that he is rising on 2026 NFL Draft Boards. ESPN has continually praised Stukes during the NFL Draft process.

Matt Bowen of ESPN named Stukes with the most coverage versatility in the 2026 NFL Draft. Stukes rose from a walk-on in 2020, played for three head coaches and became an All-American in 2025 after returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that ended his 2024 season.

Genesis Smith projections

Smith has risen from a three-star high school prospect to being projected as an early fourth-round 2026 NFL Draft pick. At 6'2 and 204 pounds, Smith has been praised for having prototypical size at free safety. Smith had five career interceptions, 14 pass breakups, and four forced fumbles with Arizona.

Smith performed exceptionally at the NFL combine, leading all safeties with a 42.50" in the vertical jump and 4.18 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle and he finished fourth with a 10'8" in the broad jump. Some of the criticism of Smith has centered on his ability in run support, with a career missed tackle rate near 20 percent.

Unofficial 40-yard dash times at Arizona Pro Day:



WR Kris Hutson - 4.58

WR Javin Whatley - 4.38

WR Luke Wysong - 4.34-4.40

RB Ismail Mahdi - 4.41-4.43

OL Ka’ena Decambra - 5.18

DB Ayden Garnes - 4.31-4.43

DB Genesis Smith - 4.43

DL Malachi Bailey - 4.73

DL Deshawn McKnight -… — Coein Kinney (@CoeinKinney) March 25, 2026

Johnson could be one of the most under-recognized 2026 NFL Draft prospects. After leading Arizona in tackles in each of the past two seasons, Johnson was named first-team All-Big XII in 2025. Listed at 5'10 7/8" and 192 pounds, Johnson's size might prevent him from being drafted before day three.

Hutson led Arizona with 60 receptions for 764 receiving yards and was third on the Wildcats with four touchdown catches in 2025. A four-star high school prospect, Hutson had his best collegiate season in 2025 but is likely to be an undrafted free agent.

Garnes was a playmaker in his one season with Arizona, recording 43 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception and tying for second with Smith with eight pass breakups. Garnes is projected to be an undrafted free agent.