Arizona 2026 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Signings, Updates and Analysis

After defensive backs Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson and Michael Dansby were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, several Arizona players have or will sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star reported center Ka'ena Decambra, cornerback Ayden Garnes, defensive tackle Deshawn McKnight and wide receiver Luke Wysong are the initial Arizona players who have signed as undrafted free agents.

Decambra signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Before transferring to Arizona for the 2025 season, Decambra played primarily right guard with some time at right tackle with Hawaii. Decambra started every game for Arizona at center in 2025.

Decambra will compete with guard Chase Bisontis, a second-round guard from Texas A&M and potentially, seventh-round pick, Mississippi offensive tackle Jayden Williams, for a roster spot in 2026. About 10.0 percent of UDFAs on the offensive line make NFL rosters.

Arizona Wildcats as UDFAs:



C Ka'ena Decambra, Arizona Cardinals

CB Ayden Garnes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DT Deshawn McKnight, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Luke Wysong, Minnesota Vikings — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) April 26, 2026

Competiton for roster spots

McKnight had 26 tackles, led Arizona with 11.0 tackles for loss and had 2.0 sacks in 2025. Tampa Bay selected edge rusher Rueben Bain in the first round and tackle Demonte Campbell on the defensive line in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay finished 20th in points allowed and 19th in total defense in 2026.

Garnes was seventh on Arizona in 2025 with 43 tackles, had 1.5 TFLs and tied for second with 8.0 passes defended in 2025. Garnes will join McKnight in Tampa. The Buccaneers drafted Miami CB Keionte Scott in the third round.

Wide receiver Luke Wysong signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Wysong had 24 receptions for 278 yards and had two TDs with 12 punt returns for 124 yards. Minnesota did not select a WR in the 2026 NFL Draft. Wysong's experience as a punt returner could help him make the Minnesota roster.

Other Arizona players to watch as unsigned free agents include running back Ismail Mahdi, wide receiver Kris Hutson, linebacker Riley Wilson and defensive lineman Tia Savea. This space will be updated as Arizona players sign with NFL franchises.