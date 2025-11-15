Arizona at Cincinnati: final odds move late and game information

The line for Arizona at Cincinnati has moved towards the Wildcats late ahead of their game at Cincinnati on Saturday. Arizona is a 5.5-point underdog after Cincinnati opened as a 6.5-point favorite on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona is +168 on the money line and Cincinnati is -200.

The over/under for Arizona at Cincinnati is 56.5. Betting the over is -112 and the under is -108. Arizona opened +184 on the money line and Cincinnati was -220. The over/under opened at the current number of 56.5.

Arizona is 5-4 in 2025 against the spread. Cincinnati is 6-3 against the point spread in 2025. Arizona is 1-2 against the spread on the road and as an underdog. Cincinnati is 3-1 at home against the spread and 4-2 as a favorite.

The 5.5-point spread is the biggest Arizona has been an underdog in 2025. Cincinnati is 2-2 in 2025 as at least a 5.5-point favorite. Cincinnati beat Central Florida 20-11 on October 11 as a 10-point favorite, the last time the Bearcats were favored by as many as 5.5 points.

Four Arizona games have gone over in 2025 and six have eclipsed the number in Cincinnati games. All three Arizona games have gone over on the road. Three Cincinnati games have gone over at home. Four Big XII games have gone over for Arizona and Cincinnati.

Arizona at Cincinnati Predictions

The key for Arizona against Cincinnati will be limiting Bearcats' quarterback, Brendan Sorsby and the run. Arizona's pass defense and offense matchup well with Cincinnati, according to Pro Football Focus, which is based in the Queen City.

Arizona was close to upsetting BYU, 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings and winning at Houston. The Wildcats lost to the pair of Cougars on the last play of the game. Detractors say Arizona has defeated teams with below .500 records.

Arizona is playing at an elite level defensively. The outcome should be decided by how well the Wildcats stop the run. Arizona matches up well with Cincinnati. In its most challenging game of the season, Arizona should cover. The total is too high for two good defenses. Expect a low-scoring game.