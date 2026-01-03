Arizona loses 2 more players to Transfer Portal after Holiday Bowl

Defensive back JShawn Frausto-Ramos and kick returner and wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson are the latest Arizona players to announce they are entering the transfer portal. Arizona now has 13 players entered into the Transfer Portal.

The Transfer Portal opened officially on Friday. Transfers have until January 16 to enter their names into the portal. Players may decide which programs they are transferring to after January 16. Arizona has not added any transfers yet.

Frausto-Ramos transferred to Arizona from Stanford. With Arizona deep in the secondary, Frausto-Ramos did not earn any playing time for the Wildcats in 2025. Frausto-Ramos will have two years of eligibility remaining, with the 2025 season being a redshirt season.

Frausto-Ramos had 40 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one pass defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries combined during the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Stanford. Frausto-Ramos was a four-star prospect when he signed with Stanford.

I will be entering the transfer portal with two more years of eligibility. Thank you Tucson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DnLdQjPjuF — Jshawn Frausto-Ramos (@JshawnRamos) January 3, 2026

After playing in all 12 games during the 2024 season, Patterson only played in the first four contests for Arizona in 2025. Patterson was the primary returner for Arizona in 2024, averaging 22.1 on kickoff returns and 5.6 on punt returns.

Patterson also had 26 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. In 2025, Patterson had eight punt returns for 78 yards, but did not return kickoffs or record a reception. Patterson signed with Arizona in the 2024 class from The College of San Mateo.

I’m Officially in the Transfer Portal!! pic.twitter.com/lHn0xFevVn — Jeremiah Patterson (@jpuno_) January 3, 2026

Looking ahead at the Transfer Portal

Less than 24 hours after the Holiday Bowl, expect the Arizona coaches to meet with players this week and more Transfer Portal entrants from the Wildcats over the next 13 days. It is possible that players entering the portal are announced after January 16, as long as they submit their names to the NCAA by that deadline.

Arizona lost 36 players to the 2026 Transfer Portal and brought in 29 transfers. Expect Arizona to bring in a big group to add to the 2026 roster. Defensive back and wide receiver are likely to be two areas Arizona targets in the Transfer Portal.