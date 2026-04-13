Arizona portal needs became clearer with Dwayne Aristode transfer departure

The decision by Arizona freshman forward Dwayne Aristode to transfer clarifies a position of need for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff in the portal. Jason Scheer of Wildcat Report reported Arizona wanted Aristode to return, but could not guarantee him a role for next season

Aristode could have completed to be a starting forward in 2026-27. Arizona could return starting small forward Ivan Kharchenkov and center Motiejus Krivas in 2026-27. Kharchenkov and Krivas could enter their names in the NBA Draft, hope to receive invites to combine and determine their professional prospects from there.

Kharchenkov returning would provide Lloyd and Arizona with positional flexibility. Kharchenov played some minutes at power forward in 2025-26, particularly in Arizona's 73-66 win at Houston in February. Expect Arizona to target transfer power forwards through the portal more than small forwards.

Arizona needs a starting point guard with Jaden Bradley completing his eligibility and a power forward with Koa Peat almost certainly leaving for the NBA Draft. If an elite small forward becomes available who is interested in Arizona, Lloyd could move Kharchenkov to the four if he returns.

Available power forwards

While most of the top transfer PGs have already committed to new programs, there is still a lot of depth at PF in the portal. Eleven of the top 17 transfer PFs are still available in the portal. St. Mary's PF Paulius Murauskas, who began his career at Arizona, has not decided where he will play in 2026-27.

There has been some speculation that Murauskas could return to Arizona or join his head coach at St. Mary's, Randy Bennett, at Arizona State. Lloyd and the Arizona staff could potentially look outside the portal in the 2026 class or add an international player at PF.

Kharchenkov did not commit to playing for Arizona until June 2025 and became an integral part of the Wildcats, finishing with 36 wins and three losses in 2025-26. During preseason meetings with the media, Kharchenkov told reporters he was ready to contribute at either forward position.