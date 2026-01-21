Arizona ranked in the Pro Football Focus Way-To-Early Top 25

Pro Football Focus joined On3 in naming Arizona in its Way-Too-Early 2026 Top 25. Arizona is 25th in the On3 Way-Too-Early top 25 that was released on Monday and 23rd in the PFF one that was posted on Tuesday morning.

Max Chadwick of PFF praised Arizona for finishing with nine wins and four losses in 2025 after a season with four victories and eight defeats in 2024. Chadwick expects similar results for Arizona with Noah Fifita returning at quarterback after he had an 88.0 PFF grade in 2025.

Fifita completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,228 yards, an Arizona single-season record 29 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Fifita ended the season with the all-time Arizona record of 73 TD passes and counting entering the 2026 season.

Arizona will have a mix of returnees and incoming transfers for Fifita to throw to at wide receiver in 2026. Quincy Carter and Kedrick Reescano lead the returning running backs for Arizona in 2026. Arizona will also have new starters on the left side of the offensive line and at center in 2026.

"23. Arizona Wildcats (2025 Record: 9-4, Lost Holiday Bowl)

Arizona bounced back from a disappointing 4-8 record in 2024 with a 9-4 record this past season. And the Wildcats should expect similar results in 2026 with quarterback Noah Fifita back for his fourth season as the starter. He has an impressive 88.0 PFF grade in his career. " Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus

Arizona 2026 defensive outlook

The secondary has been a point of emphasis in the Transfer Portal for Arizona entering 2026. Arizona lost most of its secondary from 2026. The Wildcats finished 2025 seventh nationally, allowing 165.3 passing yards per game.

Arizona returns five of its front seven on defense. Edge rusher Tre Smith, who was lost for the 2025 season with an injury, is expected to return for Arizona in 2026 and should be an impact player. Arizona signed the 42nd-ranked 2026 class and the 48th transfer class.

The 2025 season changed the outlook for Arizona. Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and offensive coordinator Seth Doege returning to Arizona in 2026 was significant for head coach Brent Brennan. Arizona has a tougher schedule in 2026.