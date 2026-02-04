ESPN lead Big XII analyst explains why he thinks Arizona can win national title

Appearing on the Evan Miyakawa podcast, lead ESPN Big XII analyst Fran Fraschilla provided a detailed explanation of why he thinks Arizona can win a national title. Fraschilla primarily stated that he likes the size Arizona has upfront with two big guys to match with point guard Jaden Bradley.

Arizona has frequently played in games that Fraschilla called over the past two seasons. Arizona returned Tobe Awaka in the post and Motiejus Krivas is back after missing most of the 2024-25 season with an injury. Awaka and Krivas are likely the two big guys that Fraschilla was referring to.

Awaka is one of the best rebounders nationally and Arizona has been exceptionally better defensively with Krivas in the game. True freshman Koa Peat starts for Arizona at power forward and has helepd the Wildcats become one of the best teams scoring points in the paint in 2025-26.

Fraschilla has had a courtside seat to watch the development of Bradley. After Caleb Love completed his eligibility after last season, Bradkey has frequently been the closer for Arizona in close games. In six Arizona games with the margin within six points in the final five minutes, Bradley is averaging 3.8 points in clutch time.

"They're my favorite team to watch in the country...they have two big guys, you've got to have a great point guard. They have everything you need to be a national champion. My favorite player in college basketball...it's Jaden Bradley. He's so old school....reminds me of Chris Paul in the mid range. When he gets to that right elbow, especially late in the shot clock. He's incredible. " ESPN Big XII analyst Fran Fraschilla

Race for number one

Arizona is the unanimous number one team in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Coaches poll for the third consecutive week. Arizona and Michigan have been the dominant teams in the various metric sites measuring college basketball, including Evan Miya.

The competition to be the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament will likely be between Arizona, Connecticut, Duke and Michigan until Selection Sunday on March 15. Arizona and Michigan will have more opportunities to improve their resumes than Connecticut or Duke.